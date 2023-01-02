North Korea has dismissed Park Jong-chun, the country’s second most powerful military official after leader Kim Jong-un, state media said.
North Korea’s state news agency KCNA reported Sunday that Park, vice chairman of the ruling Workers’ Party Central Military Commission and secretary of the party’s Central Committee, was dismissed and replaced by Ri Yong Gil at the committee’s annual meeting last week. The agency did not mention the reason for the dismissal.
Pyongyang has been changing its leaders frequently, and the party rally at the end of the year is an opportunity to announce reshuffles and other major policy decisions.
Television footage showed Pak sitting in the front row of the stage with his head down during the meeting, while other members raised their hands to vote on some issues. His seat later appeared vacant.
The party’s Central Military Commission, which Kim chairs, is the country’s most powerful military decision-making body, with powers that surpass the Ministry of Defense.
Park quickly rose through the ranks from a one-star artillery captain in 2015 to a four-star general in 2020 thanks to his contributions to North Korea’s advances in short-range missile technology.
Pak was promoted in late 2020 to the rank of Marshal, the highest military rank under leader Kim, and he became a staunch opponent of joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States in November last year.
