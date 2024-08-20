North Korea | Dictator Kim’s power shakes – military defections after years of hiatus

North Korea|In particular, the escape of members of the elite from the closed dictatorship weakens Kim Jong-un’s position.

Tuesday On the border of the Koreas, a case was seen, the likes of which has not been proven since 2019. According to media reports, early in the morning, a soldier who served as a non-commissioned officer in the North Korean armed forces crossed the demilitarized zone separating the countries.

They talk about it, among other things YonhapReuters and The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

There have been other reported defections. At the beginning of August, one person defected Yonhap’s by walking at low tide to Gyodong Island, which is located at the mouth of the Han River.

In July, a North Korean diplomat defected of the WSJ with his family from his country of station, Cuba.

South Korea’s Ministry of Unification calculations show that last year about 190 North Koreans defected from the country. This year, by June, there were 105 people who fled the dictatorship.

Quantities however, they are a fraction compared to 2019, when more than a thousand people fled the dictatorship.

One of the reasons for the drastic variation in the amounts is that North Korea introduced very strict border measures due to the corona pandemic that struck in 2020. Among other things, the border guards were ordered to shoot anyone who tried to cross the border with China without permission.

The quantity in addition, it is worth looking at who the defectors are.

Last year, a dozen escapees belonged to the elite of North Korean society. Among them were, among other things, diplomats and those who had studied abroad, says the South Korean Unification Ministry.

Many times people decide to escape the dictatorship after they have been able to spend a moment outside of its rule.

Especially the defections of the elites are a hard blow to the dictator Kim Jong-un credibility. At the same time, the desertions of soldiers vital to North Korea are one possible indication of the crumbling of Kim’s position, which rules the country with an iron fist.

According to the WSJ several North Korean soldiers have died, for example, in mine explosions when they have been assigned to reinforce the demilitarized zone. Among other things, additional barriers have been erected in the area and supervision has been tightened.

“The border barriers are evidence that the Kim regime is aware of internal discontent and wants to prevent defections,” said a professor of politics at Dong-An University Kang Dong-wan for the WSJ.

South Korea’s unification minister concludes the same Kim Yung-ho.

“The dissatisfaction of North Korean citizens against the regime appears to be growing,” he told lawmakers in June.

In a picture transmitted by the North Korean state news agency (KCNA), dictator Kim Jong-un welcomed flood victims in Pyongyang on Thursday.

of South Korea one goal is to increase the transmission of external information to the region of its northern neighbor. President of South Korea Yoon Suk-yeol has publicly talked about its new unification strategy. One part of this strategy is to create change within North Korea’s borders.

That is why, for example, South Korea has restarted its loud noise system near the border. With it, e.g. news about defections and k-pop music are sent to the north.

The Kim dictatorship has partly responded to the actions of its southern neighbor by sending thousands of balloons containing waste there.

At the same time, the Kim administration has been toughening its rhetoric against South Korea for months. The dictator has called his southern neighbor the number one enemy of his state, and the country has also brought closer relations with Russia, which is waging a war of aggression.