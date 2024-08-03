North Korea | Devastating torrential rains hit North Korea, with up to 1,500 missing or dead

North Korea|Due to heavy rains and floods, an estimated 1,500 people have died or gone missing in North Korea.

North Korea has told about the record-breaking heavy rains that hit the country at the end of July. Devastating floods caused by the rains have killed an unspecified number of people, flooded homes and submerged large swaths of farmland in the country’s north, near China.

South Korean media reported this week that the number of dead and missing could have risen as high as 1,500. The country’s isolation, poverty, weak infrastructure and deforestation make it vulnerable to floods.

Kim dismissed the reports and dismissed them as a “smear campaign aimed at shaming us and tarnishing” North Korea’s image, reports the AP news agency.

On Thursday, South Korea offered North Korea help in the situation. According to AP, the leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un however, has hinted at rejecting South Korea’s aid offer.

Now also the president of Russia Vladimir Putin has promised to support North Korea after the devastating floods, reports news agency AFP.

Putin has expressed his condolences to North Korea’s Kim for the countless deaths and destroyed homes, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

North Korea and Russia have been allies since the founding of North Korea after World War II. They have become even closer to each other since Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

North Korea’s state media reported on Wednesday that recent heavy rains left 4,100 houses, 7,410 hectares of agricultural fields and numerous other public buildings, structures, roads and railways flooded in the northwestern part of the city of Sinuiju and the neighboring city of Uiju, reports AP.