North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called South Korea “hostile country number one” and called for a review of the Constitution to make it clear that there is no room for “reconciliation or reunification.” He also called for implementing measures in case of a transition to a war regime. Pyongyang appears to be implementing a new, even tougher policy toward South Korea, potentially dangerous for the region's fragile stability.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared this Monday, January 15, on the first day of the current session of the Supreme People's Assembly, that South Korea is the “number one hostile country”, and asked to register it in the Constitution, as reported the North Korean press agency KCNA.

Thus, it officially ended relations between North Korea (the Democratic People's Republic of Korea) and South Korea.

“Today the Supreme People's Assembly puts an end to almost 80 years of North-South relations and legislates our new policy for the South,” he said, explaining that there is no room for “reconciliation or reunification” with the South.

The North Korean leader said he will dissolve all organizations in charge of bringing the two Koreas closer together. AlsoHe asked to destroy the symbols that defend the idea of ​​a possible reunification pacify with his neighbor.

In addition, he declared that the tracks of the old railway line that linked both parts of the peninsula will be cut to leave it “at an irreparable level” as well as demolish the Reunification Arch, located in Pyongyang.

The 14th Supreme People's Assembly (National Assembly) at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang. Photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 15, 2024. AFP – STR

Kim Jong-un insisted on the need to prepare for a war conflict, explaining: “the growing military collusion between Japan and the Republic of Korea is seriously damaging our national security.” According to the leader, government agencies will have to take “comprehensive measures for the immediate transition to a war regime in case of emergency” and “make thorough material preparations for national resistance.”

Furthermore, he said that in case of warto “it is important to consider the issue of completely occupying, suppressing and reclaiming the Republic of Korea.”

Both countries are technically still at war since the conflict that confronted them from 1950 to 1953, and which began with the invasion of South Korea by North Korea, was closed only with a ceasefire.

In their constitutions, both claim sovereignty over the entire peninsula and are considered an illegal entity.

“The two most hostile States, which are at war, are now in a sharp confrontation on the Korean Peninsula,” indicates the decision adopted by the Assembly this Monday.

New missile launch

On Monday, North Korea confirmed that it had fired an intermediate-range solid ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan on Sunday.

According to the North Korean agency, the test was intended to “verify the gliding and maneuverability capabilities” as well as “the reliability of the newly developed high-thrust multistage solid fuel engine.”

Photo taken on January 14, 2024 and released by the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 15, 2024 to show the test firing of an intermediate-range solid-fuel ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan. AFP – STR

On Sunday, South Korea had warned about the detection of this missile, launched from Pyongyang.

“This behavior by North Korea is a clear provocation that violates United Nations Security Council resolutions prohibiting the use of ballistic missile technology. We issue a stern warning and urge North Korea to stop immediately,” he said. Seoul in a statement.

The South Korean Defense Ministry assured that it would give a “crushing response” in the event of a “direct provocation” by Pyongyang.

North Korea is multiplying provocations towards South Korea. In addition to frequently launching missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan, it also conducted artillery exercises with live ammunition on its western coast in early January. The South Korean population of nearby islands had been called to take refuge.

Relations between both Koreas have reached their lowest point in years, something that raises fears of an escalation of war between the two.

With EFE and AFP