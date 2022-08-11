Kim Jong-un’s sister says her brother had a “strong fever” during the outbreak and accuses South Korea of ​​”spreading” the disease

The North Korean government declared “victory” against covid-19 about 3 months after the 1st case of the disease identified in the country. The announcement was made by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Thursday (11.Aug.2022).

Despite declaring victory against the virus, Kim Jong-un said he will maintain control measures to prevent new variants from entering the country.

“Our Party and the government have assessed the current quarantine situation and have come to the conclusion that the malignant epidemic crisis that has arisen in the country has been completely resolved on the basis of the detailed analysis data presented by the scientific research department.”, said the leader during committee. The information was published by the agency KCNA.

North Korean leader Kim Yo Jong’s sister accused North Korea of ​​”to spread” the virus in the country in April. Kim Yo Jong, named as her brother’s successor, said Kim Jong-un had a “High fever” during the outbreak, but has not confirmed whether the North Korean leader has been diagnosed with the virus. The information was released by North Korean media and was not mentioned in the announcement made by KNCA.

“The Marshal, who was seriously ill with daily high fever in this quarantine war, but could not lie down even for a moment because of the thought of the people who should be held responsible”said Kim Yo Jung.

The announcement came during a national meeting to “review emergency anti-epidemic work” held by the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (CCPTC). Government officials said the outbreak of the virus in the country caused “disorder” and “economic recession”.