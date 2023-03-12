Pyongyang’s decision on these important measures came during a meeting of the ruling party’s military committee chaired by leader Kim Jong Un.

And the Korean Central News Agency stated that the party discussed and decided on “important and practical measures” in the midst of the intensified measures by the United States and South Korea, without providing details of these measures.

The meeting comes ahead of major joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea, which are set to start on Monday and anger North Korea.

Prepare for the “crushing response”

And North Korea announced, on Friday, that Leader Kim followed the “live-fire maneuvers” of an artillery unit, as he stressed the need for a “crushing response” to any war preparations by the enemy.

The official North Korean Central News Agency reported that the leader field directed “the Hwaseong Artillery Unit assigned to the operational mission of the KPA on the Western Front on March 9 and attended offensive exercises.”

The agency added that the “leader” stressed the need to remain constantly alert to all kinds of frantic moves to prepare for the war that the enemy has recently undertaken and to maintain and steadfastly train the strong ability to respond overwhelmingly to these moves and contain them at all times in order to comprehensively deter the danger of military clashes in the region. The Korean Peninsula,” according to the South Korean news agency “Yonhap”.

Kim also reviewed the actual situation of the 8th Company’s military response to the live ammunition attack of the unit tasked with striking the enemy’s operations airfield in the direction of the western front.

According to the agency, conducting “deterring war” and “taking the lead in war” training is done by steadily intensifying various simulation exercises of real war in a variety of situations.

Pictures released by the North’s Korean Central News Agency showed that Kim’s “beloved” daughter, Kim Ju-a, also attended the field orientation.

It is noteworthy that North Korea launched Thursday a short-range ballistic missile towards the Yellow Sea from the western coastal city of Nampho.