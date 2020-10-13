North Korea Danish chef infiltrates the murky world of North Korean arms sales with his sickness pension – experts find confusing TV documentary credible

The Danish and Swedish foreign ministers are calling for more sanctions on North Korea on the basis of documentary revelations.

Swedish and the Norwegian Foreign Ministers Ann Linde and Jeppe Kofod urging the UN to extend sanctions against North Korea over a TV documentary that premiered on Sunday.

“The information that has been released is shocking,” Linde commented For Swedish radio. “That is why we have reacted so sharply with the Danish Foreign Minister. After all, we already have both EU and UN sanctions. We will now raise this issue first in the UN Sanctions Committee and then in the EU. And then we see what the next step is. ”

The foreign ministers say they are “very concerned Voleon a number of activities in North Korea, ”says AFP:

The documentary is a Danish director Mads Brügger's guided mini-series on North Korean arms and drug trafficking. In addition to two private companies, Swedish, Danish, Norwegian and British broadcasters are involved in the production of the documentary.

Documentary director Mads Brügger filmed in January last year.­

The documentary follows a Danish, retired chef Ulrich Larsenin and a former alien legionnaire and drug trafficker named “Mr James” Jim Latrache-Qvortrupin three years of infiltration of North Korea’s arms trade patterns.

Infiltration is done through the North Korean Friendship Society. The key person in the contacts is the Spanish representative of the club, with a noble background Alejandro Cao de Benós. Negotiations are taking place in Pyongyang, a yacht in Monaco and the North Korean Embassy in Stockholm, among others. The events have been filmed both openly and with a hidden camera.

Jim Latrache-Qvortrup aka “Mr James” with a screenshot of the documentary.­

Eventually, North Korean representatives will sign a $ 3.2 million deal with “Mr James”. The intention is to set up a “hotel” on the island of Lake Victoria in Uganda, where the weapons sold by North Korea would actually be collected and the amphetamine produced by North Koreans would be distributed.

Larsen expresses his enthusiasm for following North Korea back in 2009 when he saw the previous North Korean documentary directed by Brügger The Red Chapel, which was shown on Danish television as a TV version under the name Det Røde Kapel. Larsen joined the Friendship Society and did not even tell his family that his real goal was to expose the twilight trees of North Korea’s closed dictatorship.

“My wife thought I was an idiot,” Larsen tells NRK in an interview. “But on the other hand, he now understands why I did as I did. My purpose was to protect my wife and children. ”

Larsen continues his life in Copenhagen as before. “Mr James,” on the other hand, according to the director, has sunk underground for safety, and his whereabouts are not told.

Twists and turns in the documentary are so incredible that their veracity has been doubted. There are tremendous moments when “Mr James” comes up with the name of the company he represents during the negotiations – for some reason the production team hasn’t bothered to develop a cover story to compare this in advance.

Swedish Radio Production Manager Axel Arnö convince however, in an interview with his own editorial, that the documentary with its claims is quite credible and that North Koreans are accustomed to ambiguities in their dark woods.

The same is said by the former coordinator of the UN panel of experts following North Korea Hugh Griffiths BBC’s in an interview. He says the documentary is “very believable”.

“The film is the most serious embarrassment we have ever seen in the President To Kim Jong-unille, ”Griffiths says.

“While the documentary is amateurish, that doesn’t mean the North Koreans aren’t really in it trying to trade and acquire foreign currency. The parts of the document correspond exactly to what we already know. ”