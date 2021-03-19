North Korea cuts ties with Malaysia and warns America

After its judicial authorities decided to allow the deportation of a North Korean citizen to the United States, North Korea announced severing its relations with Malaysia, after Kuala Lumpur decided to deport a North Korean citizen to the United States, warning Washington that it would pay for this step.

The North Korean Central News Agency said that Pyongyang had warned Washington that it would “pay the appropriate price” for the decision taken by the Supreme Court in Malaysia last week to reject the North Korean businessman’s appeal to the extradition request submitted by the United States, according to South Korean Yonhap News Agency. .

The North Korean Foreign Ministry said it was announcing a “complete cut of diplomatic relations with Malaysia.”

The statement also described the relationship between Pyongyang and Washington as “the most hostile relationship on the planet.”

Yonhap News reported that Moon Chul Myung, who was living in Malaysia, was accused of supplying banned luxury goods from Singapore to Pyongyang and laundering money in violation of UN sanctions.

North Korea claimed that he was engaged in “legitimate overseas business activities.”

The handover comes as the United States continues its attempts to contact North Korea.

A senior North Korean official pledged this week to ignore these attempts until Washington fulfills Pyongyang’s conditions, indicating that any move in the talks on the nuclear weapons program in particular remains unlikely.