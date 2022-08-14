North Korea calls unacceptable statement by UN Secretary General on the need for nuclear disarmament

North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister for International Organization Affairs Kim Sung-kyung criticized the statement of the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) António Guterres about the need for nuclear disarmament of the republic, calling it unacceptable. About it writes Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

According to Kim Sung-kyung, Guterres’ statement lacks impartiality and fairness, and also does not represent “the fair position of the international community.” He noted that this is contrary to the duties of the Secretary General, stressing that denuclearization is a violation of the sovereignty of the DPRK. Pyongyang categorically rejects this, said Kim Song Kyung.

“I emphasize that the possession of nuclear weapons by the DPRK is an inevitable choice to protect the security of the state and people from hostile policies towards the DPRK and nuclear blackmail by the United States,” the North Korean diplomat added.

Guterres made this statement during a discussion with North Korean President Yun Seok Yel on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. He stressed that this goal is of fundamental importance for achieving regional security, peace and stability. “I would like to take this opportunity to express our full support for the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, especially North Korea,” Guterres said.

Earlier, the Permanent Mission of the DPRK to the UN refused to make excuses for having nuclear weapons, recalling that since the state is not a party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), no one has the right to accuse them of exercising the right to self-defense.