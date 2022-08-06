North Korea on Saturday criticized US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the truce village of Panmunjom on the inter-Korean border.

In a statement, Jo Young-sam, director general of the State Department’s Information Division, also criticized Pelosi for speaking of a “strong and extensive deterrent” against threats from North Korea during her visit to South Korea earlier this week.

In the English-language statement broadcast by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency, the North Korean official said the visit shows “the current US administration’s hostile policy toward the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.”

“Bylos, the worst destroyer of international peace and stability, provoked an atmosphere of confrontation with Russia during her visit to Ukraine in April, and angered the Chinese people with her recent visit to Taiwan,” Jo was quoted by South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency as saying.

He warned that “it would be a big mistake for her to think that she could act without consequences on the Korean peninsula. The United States will pay a heavy price for all the troubles it has caused wherever it goes.”