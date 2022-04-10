The scathing North Korean attack on Biden came after the latter called for the prosecution of “war criminal” Putin, for the alleged atrocities he committed against civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.

“The latest story is about the American CEO who spoke badly about the Russian president based on baseless information,” said a comment published by the official Korean Central News Agency, Saturday.

“Such reckless statements can only be made by descendants of the Yankees who are a master of aggression and conspiracy,” he added.

The comment considered Biden “a president known for his frequent slips of the tongue,” without referring to him by name.

He concluded that “the conclusion could be that there is a problem with his intellectual ability, and his reckless statements are nothing but a display of the folly of an old man suffering from senile dementia.”

He continued, “The future of the United States looks bleak with such a weak man in power.”

Besides Beijing, Russia is one of North Korea’s few friends and has previously provided the Pyongyang regime with a lot of support.

Pyongyang sided with Moscow in its attack on Ukraine, accusing the United States of being the “main cause” of the crisis.

North Korean state media has a long history of personal attacks on foreign leaders, and even before Biden ran for president, it described him as a “mad dog (…) who should be beaten to death with a stick.”

She also referred to former US President Donald Trump as a “mentally demented American”, his predecessor Barack Obama as a “monkey” and George W. Bush as a “stupid man.”

The insulting criticism was directed at former South Korean President Park Geun-hye, who was described by the Pyongyang media as a “witch” and a “cunning prostitute”.