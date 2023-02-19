North Korea fired a long-range ballistic missile that fell into the sea off Japan’s western coast on Saturday, after it threatened a strong response to imminent US and South Korean military exercises.

“The sudden ICBM launch exercise…is actual evidence of the DPRK’s strategic nuclear force’s continuous efforts to transform its ability to launch a devastating nuclear counter-attack on hostile forces into an irresistible one,” the official KCNA said.

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, also issued a statement warning of a “strong and overwhelming” response to any “hostile” actions against Pyongyang.

The official Central News Agency said the missile flew 989 km at an altitude of 5,768 km.