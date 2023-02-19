Seoul, South Korea.- North Korea confirmed last Sunday its first test launch of a ballistic missile Intercontinental (MBIC) of the year, in an act that Pyongyang says is aimed at strengthening its capacity for “fatal” atomic attack and nuclear deterrence against its enemies.

The launch was carried out “suddenly” and without prior notice, according to the Korean Central News Agency, and suggests that Kim Jong Un is taking advantage of his rivals’ military exercises to expand the country’s nuclear capacity and strengthen his position in the face of to future negotiations.

The Hwasong-15 MBIC reached an altitude of 5,770 kilometers (3,585 miles) and covered 990 kilometers (615 miles) in a 67-minute flight before landing precisely in the predicted area in waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

Although it was launched at a steep angle to avoid overflying neighboring countries, details released by North Korea show it is theoretically capable of hitting the continental United States if fired on a standard trajectory.

According to an expert, North Korea could be considering regular operational exercises using intercontinental ballistic missiles, a scenario that raises concerns in the international community and could lead to tensions in the region.

In addition, the situation is aggravated by the planned military maneuvers between the United States and South Korea, which have been criticized by the North Korean regime and which could trigger further drastic measures.

The launch of the Hwasong-15 has cast doubt on Pyongyang’s ability to build continental ballistic missiles carrying nuclear warheads, as some experts say the regime has not mastered the technology to protect nuclear warheads from the harsh conditions rockets face. upon re-entry into the atmosphere.

However, North Korea claims to have achieved the technology to re-entry the missile into the atmosphere and has demonstrated significant advances in its nuclear and ballistics program in recent years.

The North Korean regime continues its arms race amid international sanctions and pressure from the international community to abandon its nuclear and ballistics program.

The situation remains uncertain and tense in the region, and the future of the negotiations between North Korea and the United States remains a question mark.