North Korea announced that it has tested a “high-propulsion” solid-fuel engine for a “new type of strategic weapon” in the presence of its leader, Kim Jong-un, signaling progress toward developing a new type of missile. more efficient intercontinental range ballistic (ICBM).

The test was carried out on Thursday on a new horizontal test bench recently built at the Sohae space launch base (northwest of the country), according to the state news agency KCNA, which publishes images of the test and of the North Korean leader contemplating the same

“That, my friends, is the first stage of a solid propellant ICBM,” Jeffrey Lewis, a member of the US Secretary of State’s International Security Advisory Board, said in a Twitter post.

“static firing test of high-thrust solid-fuel motor with a thrust of 140tf” That, my friends, is the first stage of a solid propellant ICBM. https://t.co/JTjwxkX5xG — Dr Jeffrey Lewis (@ArmsControlWonk) December 16, 2022

The images published by state media, and spread on social media, show Kim Jong-un witnessing the weapons test of the rocket which, if successful, would be an improvement over intercontinental-range missiles in terms of how fast it could go. to your goal.

Solid fuel rockets allow them to travel faster, and launch more easily, which would make it more difficult for an adversary to react in time.

Despite the success of the test, experts warned that North Korea would still need to make further progress to successfully incorporate a solid-fueled rocket into an intercontinental ballistic missile.

“Going from a ground test of a solid fuel engine to operational, accurate and reliable missiles involves many technical hurdles. The North Korean media may exaggerate the country’s weapons capabilities and deployment timelines,” Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, told CNN.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

With information from agencies

