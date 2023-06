How did you feel about the content of this article?

A TV in Tokyo shows an image of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un after North Korea launches a rocket | Photo: EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

North Korea said on Wednesday that the launch of its spy satellite on a ballistic missile had failed. The announcement was made by North Korea’s Central News Agency (KCNA), the country’s state-owned news agency. In the announcement, Pyongyang added that it plans to carry out a second launch “as soon as possible”.

“The new satellite vehicle rocket, Chollima-1, crashed into the West Sea after losing thrust due to an abnormal engine startup in the second stage following separation of the first stage during normal flight,” KCNA said.

The statement also pointed out that “the reliability and stability of the new engine system” was “low” and the fuel used was “unstable”, which ultimately led to the failure of the mission.

According to KCNA, North Korea’s National Space Development Agency said it would investigate the failure “urgently” and launch a new launch as soon as new tests are carried out.

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) said it believed Wednesday’s launch may have failed in part because North Korea rushed preparations and tried to change its flight path. South Korean congressman Yoo Sang-bum, a member of Seoul’s governing party, told reporters that the North Korean satellite was likely 1.3 meters (4.3 feet) long and 300 kg.

According to Yoo, the satellite could be capable of performing basic reconnaissance tasks with a resolution of at most 1 meter. “[O NIS] believes that this rocket is a new projectile based on an intercontinental ballistic missile engine,” said the congressman.