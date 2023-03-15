North Korea confirmed yesterday the launch of two “medium-range surface-to-surface tactical ballistic missiles” from Jangyon, as part of an exercise designed to train sub-military units. In reporting it, the state news agency KCNA specified that the missiles “hit with precision” the target, an islet off the east coast of the country, after having traveled about 600 kilometres. “Surely the enemy would be annihilated” if there were fighting, added the note released by the official agency, which expresses the commitment “to fully fulfill the duty of attack at any moment”. Yesterday the South Korean general staff announced that it had detected the launch of two short-range ballistic missiles towards the Sea of ​​Japan.

