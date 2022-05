Dictator Kim Jong-un ordered a nationwide lockdown after announcing the first cases on Thursday.| Photo: EFE/EPA/KCNA

North Korea, a country that has not administered a single vaccine against Covid-19, said on Friday (13, local date) that six people had died from the virus and thousands were infected, a day after the regime reported the detection of the first cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began.

The KCNA news agency said North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un visited the national epidemic emergency center on Thursday and said that “since the end of April, a fever of unknown origin has spread explosively throughout the country.” country, resulting in about 350,000 cases of fever in a short time, of which about 162,200 were successfully treated”.

Kim added that just the day before, 18,000 new cases of these fevers had been detected and that “so far, about 187,000 people have been quarantined and are being treated and six have died.”

North Korea confirmed the first cases of coronavirus in the country the day before after testing a group of people in Pyongyang, in which the omicron variant was detected, and declared a “maximum emergency”. Kim himself urged at a Politburo meeting that “all cities and counties in the country completely confine their areas”.