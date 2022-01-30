North Korea confirmed the launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan on Sunday, a South Korean agency said. yonhap on Monday, January 31st.

“The test launch of the ballistic missile was aimed at evaluating the performance and power of the gun, checking the overall accuracy of the system. This confirmed the accuracy, safety and efficiency of the Hwasong-12 type weapons system being produced, ”the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did not attend the launch.

According to the South Korean military, the missile was fired from the northern province of Jagang at 7:52 am and flew about 800 kilometers at a maximum altitude of 2,000 kilometers.

The rocket reached a maximum speed of Mach 16, which is 16 times the speed of sound, and is similar to the Hwasong-12 rocket that the DPRK tested in 2017. told reporters on January 30, a military official on condition of anonymity.

This test was called the largest since the test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile in November 2017. South Korea fears that Pyongyang will take more provocative action following its announcement on January 20 that it threatened to lift a moratorium on strategic weapons testing that the country announced in April 2018.

The US Indo-Pacific Command condemned the launch and urged the DPRK to refrain from “further destabilizing actions”, although they noted that the launch did not pose a threat to US personnel, territory or allies.

Pyongyang has been ratcheting up tensions with a series of missile launches since the beginning of this year as Washington escalated sanctions pressure amid a protracted stalemate in nuclear talks between the two countries.

North Korea fired the largest monthly number of missiles in January 2022 since North Korean leader Kim Jong Un came to power in late 2011.