The object would have reached an altitude of 5,700 kilometers and traveled a distance of 900 kilometers

North Korea would have fired a long-range ballistic missile towards the sea from its east coast this Saturday (18.Feb.2023), according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea and the Coast Guard of Japan. The information is from CNN.

The firing came a day after North Korea threatened retaliation if the US and South Korea continued with joint military exercises.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the missile landed within his country’s exclusive economic zone, west of the northern main island of Hokkaido.

Japan’s Ministry of Defense said the missile reached an altitude of 5,700 kilometers, traveled a distance of 900 kilometers and fell into the sea about 60 minutes after being launched.

On Friday (17.Feb.2023), North Korea said it would take action “unprecedented” against the US and South Korea if they continued with joint military exercises.

“Should the US and South Korea carry out their already announced plan of military exercises which North Korea, with just apprehension and reason, regards as preparations for a war of aggression, they will face unprecedentedly strong and persistent reactions.”said the North Korean government.

The US government described this Saturday’s missile launch (18.Feb.2023) as “a flagrant violation of several UN Security Council resolutions.”according to a statement by White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson.

“Although [o Comando Indo-Pacífico dos EUA] has assessed that it poses no immediate threat to US personnel or territory or to our allies, this launch unnecessarily heightens tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region.”said Watson.

“It just goes to show that North Korea continues to prioritize its illegal weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs over the welfare of its people,” said a spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council.

Watson said the US is urging other countries “to condemn these violations and call on North Korea to cease its destabilizing actions and engage in serious dialogue”.