KCNA: North Korea conducted a simulated nuclear explosion on March 27 using tactical missiles

North Korea on Monday, March 27, conducted a simulated nuclear explosion using tactical ground-to-ground ballistic missiles. This is reported TASS with reference to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

It is noted that an imitation of a nuclear explosion was carried out at an altitude of 500 meters.

On March 24, North Korea tested an underwater drone that is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and can also cause a “powerful radioactive tsunami.”

Earlier, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said that Pyongyang needs to be ready to use nuclear weapons at any time to prevent war.

In February, North Korea demonstrated the largest number of nuclear missiles in the history of the country. According to Ankit Panda, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment and author of Kim Jong Un and the Bomb, this could be enough to overwhelm the current US missile defense.