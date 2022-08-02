KCNA: North Korean authorities condemn US actions in connection with Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

The North Korean authorities condemn the actions of the United States in connection with the trip of the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. This was reported by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). TASS.

“We condemn and reject the intervention of outside forces in the Taiwan issue, and fully support the just position of the Chinese government in favor of resolutely defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the statement said.

It is noted that the attempts of the United States to impede the development and strengthening of China, as well as the implementation of the cause of unification “will not avoid failure.”

The plane with Pelosi on board landed at Sunshan Airport in Taipei around 17:42 Moscow time. Presumably, on August 3, the politician will visit the Taiwanese parliament and meet with the head of the administration, Tsai Ing-wen. In turn, Pelosi called her visit to Taiwan not contrary to US policy towards the island.