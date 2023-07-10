Pyongyang said this leads to a situation that brings a nuclear conflict closer to reality.

The USS Michigan, a nuclear-powered submarine, arrived in the port city of Busan, South Korea, on June 16, underlining Washington’s commitment to responding to Pyongyang’s growing threats, the military announced in Seoul.

The US Navy’s nuclear submarine, which is capable of launching “Ohio”-class cruise missiles, will dock at the southeastern port of Pusan ​​for the first time in six years, according to a declaration signed in April between Washington and Seoul, the South Korean military said in a statement.

This text emphasized that Washington’s commitment to “expanding deterrence in South Korea is supported by all US capabilities, including nuclear ones.”

South Korean fleet commander Kim Myung Soo declared that the goal is to counter Pyongyang’s growing threats.

Seoul and Washington are seeking, through the presence of the submarine in Busan, to “strengthen their combat capabilities and joint action to respond to North Korea’s growing threats through joint exercises,” according to a statement issued by the Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul.