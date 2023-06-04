North Korea condemns the fact that the UN Security Council held a meeting over the country’s recent attempt to launch a military spy satellite. Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, said on Sunday, according to state news agency KCNA, that the meeting is a sign that the UN Security Council serves as a “political appendage” to the United States.

