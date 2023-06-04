North Korea condemns the fact that the UN Security Council held a meeting over the country’s recent attempt to launch a military spy satellite. Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, said on Sunday, according to state news agency KCNA, that the meeting is a sign that the UN Security Council serves as a “political appendage” to the United States.
#North #Korea #condemns #Security #Council #meeting #Continue #selfdefense
Joe Biden signs the law that raises the debt ceiling in the United States
The US president finally signed this Saturday, June 3, the law that raises the national debt ceiling. The text had...
Leave a Reply