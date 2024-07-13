DPRK Foreign Ministry Condemns NATO Summit Final Declaration

North Korea strongly condemns the final declaration of the NATO summit and considers it a program of confrontation. This was stated in a statement by the North Korean Foreign Ministry, published Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

“The DPRK Foreign Ministry most strongly condemns and rejects the ‘Final Declaration of the Washington Summit’, which is an illegal document that violates the legitimate rights of independent and sovereign states,” the statement said.

It is also emphasized that the US desire to expand NATO seriously aggravates the international security situation and provokes a global arms race. Before placing responsibility for the worsening political situation on other countries, the US should find out who is the main culprit of the security breach in Europe, the DPRK Foreign Ministry summarized.

Earlier, Crimea stated that the second summit on Ukraine was just a trap by the West, which was unable to compete with Russia on the battlefield.

Earlier, the Advance publication reported that NATO countries hinted to Kyiv at the alliance summit that it should continue the conflict with Russia. According to the authors of the article, the United States has prepared for Ukraine the role of a country that is obliged to “defeat Russian President Vladimir Putin.”