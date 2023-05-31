Seoul announced Wednesday that North Korea had launched a rocket labeled a “space launch satellite.” South Korea and Japan issued brief warnings before ruling out any danger.

North Korea fired a rocket that it described as a “space launch satellite” on the morning of Wednesday, May 31, according to the South Korean Army, prompting brief alerts in Seoul and in the Japanese archipelago of Okinawa, in the south of the country.

“Missile launch. Missile launch. North Korea appears to have launched a missile. Please take shelter inside buildings or underground,” read the alert tweeted by the Japanese Prime Minister’s Office to Okinawan residents and issued by the national chain ‘NHK’.

However, the Government canceled its alert 30 minutes later, considering that the danger had passed. “The aforementioned missile is not expected to reach Japan. The call for evacuation has been lifted,” he announced on the same social network.

Covert launch of a ballistic missile

South Korea also canceled an alert issued by Seoul, which had sounded sirens and sent a critical emergency message to all mobile phones asking residents to prepare to evacuate, giving “priority to children and the elderly.”

“We wish to inform you that the alert issued by the Seoul metropolitan authorities at 6:41 a.m. was issued incorrectly,” the South Korean Interior Ministry said.

North Korea announced on Tuesday that it would launch a “military reconnaissance satellite” to “cope with dangerous military actions by the United States and its vassals.” For its part, Japan considered that it was going to be a covert launch of a ballistic missile.

The Japanese Ministry of Defense had ordered the shooting down of any missile confirmed to have landed or landed on its territory. To do this, it had deployed SM-3 and Patriot PAC-3 interceptor missiles.

Since 2019, North Korea has doubled down on military development, conducting a series of banned weapons tests, including testing launches of multiple ICBMs.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un last year declared his country an “irreversible” nuclear power and called for an “exponential” increase in weapons production, including tactical nuclear weapons.

with AFP

This text was adapted from its original in French.