North Korea confirmed this November 22 through its state media that it has successfully launched its first rocket into orbit. spy satelliteafter launching a space rocket the day before that was detected by Seoul and Tokyo.

The National Aerospace Technology Administration (NATA) reported that it launched the projectile at 10:42 p.m. local time (1:42 p.m. GMT on Wednesday) and that, after the successful operation, it intends to “launch several additional reconnaissance satellites in a short period of time“.

(Keep reading: South Korean army accuses North Korea of ​​launching a spy ‘military satellite’).

“The Chollima-1 space rocket flew normally along its preset trajectory and accurately placed the ‘Malligyong-1’ satellite into orbit at 22.54.13, 705 seconds after its launch,” the state agency said. North Korean KCNA.

He alleged successful launch of Pyongyangwhich for now has not been confirmed by the United States or South Korea, It comes after two failed attempts in the past months of May and Augustand was supervised by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, according to the aforementioned media.

Kim was accompanied by two important figures within the regime’s missile program, the vice director of the Munitions Industry Department, Kim Jong-sik, and Jang Chang-ha, who heads the General Directorate of Missiles.

The launch “constitutes the legal right of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (official name of the country) to strengthen its right to self-defense and will greatly contribute to firmly improving the war preparedness of the Republic’s Armed Forces in the face of the environment of created around the country due to the dangerous military maneuvers of the enemy,” the note adds.

He The South Korean army had reported the day before that it had detected “what North Korea claims that it is a military reconnaissance satellite” and that it was “launched in a southerly direction from the Tongchang-ri area (in the northwest of the country, where the Sohae launch base is located) around 10:43 p.m. (1:43 p.m. GMT)” Tuesday.

The launch caused the activation for a few minutes of Japan’s national anti-missile system, through which a message was sent to the inhabitants of the Okinawa prefecture (southwest) that warned of the “apparent launch of a missile from North Korea” and recommended “evacuate inside a building or underground.”

(Also: What explains why there are demonstrations almost daily in South Korea?)

North Korea announced that it would have launched and placed into orbit the Manrikyeong-1 satellite, its first military spy satellite, which was launched with the Chollima-1 rocket at 13:42:28 UTC from the Sohae Satellite Launch Center . pic.twitter.com/oZxFMh6dpM — Spatial Connection (@conexionspacial) November 21, 2023

The rocket was launched about an hour before the window that North Korea notified maritime authorities to restrict navigation in areas where remains of the projectile could fall and that it extended between midnight on November 22 (15:00 GMT) until December 1.

It is believed that North Korea has had technological assistance and advice from Moscow for its new launch, following the summit held in September between the North Korean leader and the Russian president. Vladimir Putinand which served to cement an agreement aimed at cooperating and trading in the military and aerospace field.

Seoul, Washington and Tokyo condemned the launch and stressed that it is a violation of the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, which prohibit these exchanges and also the launch of space rockets by Pyongyang, considering that it is the use covert technology for intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM).

EFE

More news

Russian Foreign Minister meets in Pyongyang with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un: what they talked about

How do the Koreas help in the Ukrainian war?

The UN warns of possible withdrawal of Russia from the treaty that vetoes nuclear tests