North Korea claims that about 800,000 of its citizens want to volunteer to join the military to fight against the United States. The state newspaper Rodong Sinmun reports that on Friday alone, this high number of students and workers in the country expressed a desire to serve in the army. The newspaper speaks of “a clear manifestation of their fervent patriotism”.
