North Korea criticized the sanctions imposed this week by the European Union on senior officials in Pyongyang for violating human rights, calling them “despicable political provocation” as well as being the result of “a psychotic way of thinking.”

The EU announced sanctions against a dozen people and four legal entities in six countries, including China, Russia and North Korea, for human rights violations.

This decision angered Beijing and sparked a diplomatic conflict between China, North Korea’s main backer, and the member countries of the European Union.

A spokesman for the North Korean Foreign Ministry denounced the measures, calling them “sinister political tools” caused by “the stubborn inconsistency of the EU coupled with a psychotic way of thinking.”

These sanctions are part of a hostile policy towards North Korea and constitute “a despicable political provocation,” the spokesman said in a statement titled “The futile act will only bring disgrace and shame” and published on Tuesday by the official KCNA news agency.

The European sanctions are directed against the North Korean minister in charge of state security, Jong Kyong Thaek, the minister of Public Security, Ri Yong Gil, and the office of the central attorney general.

According to the EU, they are responsible for “serious human rights violations”ranging from torture and arbitrary executions to widespread forced labor and sexual violence against women.

The UN also accuses nuclear-armed North Korea of ​​”systematic, widespread and flagrant” violations of human rights, ranging from torture to extrajudicial killings.

Pyongyang denies this, saying it protects and promotes “true human rights” and calls the accusations of human rights violations made by the international community propaganda against the regime.