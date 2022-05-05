By Hyonhee Shin

SEOUL (Reuters) – A major North Korean propaganda website on Thursday denounced South Korea’s new president Yoon Suk-yeol, who has pledged to take a tougher line against Pyongyang’s weapons tests, describing it as as “pro-United States”, and “confrontational”

Northern state media have yet to formally comment on Yoon, a conservative who will take office on May 10, but the website Uriminzokkiri has issued scathing criticism ahead of his inauguration.

“Yoon Suk-yeol had sparked shock with remarks as absurd as ‘preemptive strike’ and ‘main enemy’, and aroused confrontational madness by trumpeting a ‘stronger alliance between South Korea and the United States,’” he said.

The website was referring to Yoon’s comments that he would allow a pre-emptive strike on North Korea if signs of attack were imminent, and to his description of the neighboring nation as a “primary enemy”.

That description of the North was shunned by outgoing progressive president Moon Jae-in, who had sought to improve relations.

The propaganda website criticized Yoon and his choices for defense ministers, foreign affairs and the Unification portfolio as “pro-US frogs” who had sought confrontation while serving in previous Conservative governments.

On Wednesday, South Korea’s military reported the North’s 14th known weapons test this year, which analysts said could be aimed at testing its reconnaissance satellite technology.

In March, South Korea said a North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) exploded in midair shortly after takeoff. State media made no mention at the time, but another, presumably successful, launch of ICBM came days later.

“North Korea may not announce failed tests, but it’s too early to say that’s the case, and the latest launch seemed quite successful as it showed some progress,” said Park Won-gon, a professor of North Korean studies. at Ewha Womans University in Seoul.

