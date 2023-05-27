“Reuters” analyzed satellite images of North Korean borders with China and Russia from 2019 to 2023

When covid-19 spread across the world in 2020, the North Korean leader’s regime Kim Jong Un began an effort to physically close North Korea’s borders with China and Russia, cutting off routes used by smugglers and defectors. The information is from Reuters.

The news agency analyzed, together with the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey (USA), satellite images that show that hundreds of kilometers of fences, walls and guard posts were built or renovated.

according to Reuters, these works reduce the flow of information and goods that enters and leaves the country. It still keeps foreign elements out and further isolates North Koreans.

The satellite images analyzed were taken from 2019 to the beginning of 2023. According to the agency, it was not possible to analyze the approximately 1,400 km of border with China and the 18 km with Russia, since they faced restrictions such as incomplete images. , geographic characteristics and climatic conditions.

With the available images, it was possible to verify that there is new or expanded security infrastructure in at least 489 km of the border. Among this infrastructure are single wire fencing, sturdy concrete walls, double fencing and additional guard posts.

Many of the installations would be in populated areas with no natural obstacles, such as mountains. But there was also new infrastructure in flat and agricultural areas in the northwest, along the Tumen River.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement to Reuters that he was not aware of the situation, but that “China and North Korea have been maintaining communication and working together to maintain border security and stability.”.