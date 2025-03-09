The North Korean leader, Kim Jong-unhas underlined the intention of Convert North Korea into an “advanced maritime power”. In addition, it has placed “the maritime sovereignty in the core of the sovereign rights” of the country, as an “essential” element its national defense strategy, after a visit to a naval shipyard in which it has known first -hand details of the development of a Nuclear Propulsion Submarine.

“The RPDC (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) will never be an idle spectator of the naval and underwater military activities of the enemies that seriously threaten The sovereignty and interests of the RPDC through the constant deployment of a large number of strategic assets, “said the president and this was collected by the North Korean News Agency KCNA.

Kim has presented this project as a clear evidence of its objective of “radically improving the modernity of the Navy.” In turn, he stressed that “a firm perspective has been opened to put the more powerful war ships (…), capable meet all the demands of the National Defense Strategy in the shortest possible time. “

To this end, the North Korean leader has stressed, it is necessary to “decisively increase the War ship construction capacity“From Pyongyang, promoting at the same time the” modernization of surface and submarine warships “and” the general technical processes. “This will allow the” radical strengthening of the combative power of the Navy. “

“Only when there is a powerful naval force that no one can cause, It will be possible to defend the security of the country and of the people and guarantee the normal development of the fishing industry and the national economy in general, “Kim said. He also defended the sea as an” inviolable territory where the dignity and prestige of the State and the life of the people are ensured. “

This visit, whose exact date has not been revealed by the aforementioned agency, arrives just a few days before the upcoming maneuvers United States joints and South Korea, scheduled for between March 10 and 20, according to Bloomberg.