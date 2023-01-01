North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un called as he closed a meeting with the ruling Workers’ Parties for the country to increase production of nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles. The announcement, which has already been condemned by its neighbor South Korea, would be aimed at enhancing the country’s defensive capacity.

Kim Jong-Un raised the tone at the beginning of 2023. The North Korean leader called for developing new intercontinental ballistic missiles and nuclear arsenal, according to local media. The objective: to strengthen its ability to defend the country’s sovereignty and prepare for a possible attack.

“The prevailing situation demands that efforts be redoubled to overwhelmingly strengthen military might in response to worrying military maneuvers by the United States and other hostile forces,” Kim said at the close of a meeting with the ruling Workers’ Party.

The president affirmed that both Washington and Seoul have tried to “isolate and suffocate” Pyongyang. Accusations that he justified with the shipment of US nuclear attack assets to South Korea.

North Korea capped off a year in which it conducted a record number of missile tests. © Reuters – KCNA

“In a situation where South Korea has undoubtedly become an obvious enemy, the mass production of tactical nuclear weapons is important and necessary, and therefore there is a need to geometrically increase the number of nuclear warheads,” he added. Kim.

The statements come after a six-day meeting aimed at drawing up new state goals for the new year. In this sense, Kim assured that the exponential increase in the nuclear arsenal will be the “main orientation” of defensive objectives in 2023.

The year had ended in North Korea with a short-range ballistic missile fired off its east coast.

South Korea condemns Kim’s remarks

The remarks were quickly criticized by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. During telephone calls with military chiefs, the president called for “solid mental preparation and practical training” to repel any provocation from the neighboring country.

At the same time, he ruled that any use of atomic weapons “would lead to the end of the Kim Jong-un regime” and noted that cooperation with Japan is being evaluated to share information from its satellite systems in real time in order to reinforce its preparation against the increase in launches by North Korea.

The closing of a year loaded with nuclear tests

The North Korean leader’s promises come after a year full of missile tests, a record for the Asian country.

“Kim’s comments about the party meeting read like an ambitious but perhaps achievable list of New Year’s resolutions,” Soo Kim, a security analyst at the RAND Corporation, told the AP.

North Korea has tested missiles like the Hwasong-17 that could hit the United States. © Reuters – KCNA

He added: “It is ambitious in the sense that Kim consciously chose to spell out what he hopes to achieve as we approach 2023, but it also suggests a dose of confidence on Kim’s part.”

The North Korean leader also took the opportunity to reiterate that his country will respond “with a nuclear weapon for a nuclear weapon and a total confrontation for a total confrontation.”

Kim’s increasingly combative attitude has contributed to increasing tension with his neighboring country. One that adds to the hard line adopted by South Korea since Yoon came to power.

It remains to be seen how far the will of Kim will go, who in the last months of the year resumed tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles for the first time since 2017. In November he successfully launched the Hwasong-17, a massive new missile that could hit no only South Korea, but other countries in the sights of the North Korean leader.

With Reuters, AP and EFE