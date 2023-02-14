North Korea is recognized for being a socialist country with a single party that governs the ideology, which has the power to decide before the administrative, judicial and legislative power.

At your expense, is the military, politician and dictator of the country Kim Jong-Unwho has been the leader for 11 years, after the death of his father Kim Jong-Il, on December 19, 2011.

Kim Jong-Un’s family consists of his wife, Ri Sol-j, and their three children, but only the name of the woman, Ju-Ae, who is approximately 12 years old, is known.

The girl has appeared in public with her father in important situations such as the 75th anniversary celebration banquet of the Korean People’s Army.

Due to their presentation to the media, the North Korean authorities “summoned the women registered at the resident registration department under the name ‘Ju-Ae’ to the Ministry of Security to change their names.”as mentioned by a resident of the province of Pyongyang to the medium ‘Radio Free Asia’.

Kim Jong-Un's health has been the subject of conversation, as it is rumored that it has been deteriorating.

But this measure does not only apply to this province, since a order to change the name of those who are known as Ju-Ae, which means ‘noble son of the highest dignity’.

This is not the first time something like this has happened, since in 2011, when Kim Jong-Un was getting ready to be leader, his father forbade the use of his nameforcing people to change their documentation and birth records.

For this reason, it is said that the girl could possibly be getting ready to become the new successor of North Korea.

