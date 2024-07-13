NATO and the United States represent “the most serious threat to world peace”. This is the accusation made by North Koreawhich thus contests the final statement of the Atlantic Alliance summit, in which “grave concern” is expressed for the increasingly close relations between Pyongyang and Moscow. A statement that North Korea defines as “illegal”, while warning that there will be “a strategic response”.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry spokesman attacked: “The United States has revealed its sinister intention to further strengthen collusion and the bond between NATO and its allies in the Asia-Pacific region, calling the just and legitimate exercise of sovereignty of independent states, including the People’s Republic of Korea, a ‘threat’.”

But, the spokesman replied, it is the United States and the Atlantic Alliance that are “the most serious threat to world peace and security” because they are “inciting a new cold war and a global military confrontation”.

“American maneuvers to expand military blocs are the vicious cause that seriously threatens regional peace, exacerbates the international security environment and unleashes the global arms race,” Pyongyang denounces, according to which NATO “pursues a reckless policy of advancement and expansion towards Eastern Europe” which, in its opinion, has “constantly” destroyed the continent’s security. Faced with this context, the Foreign Ministry assures, North Korea “will discourage aggression and the threat of war and will defend peace and security in the region and in the rest of the world”.

Stoltenberg: “We want to expand joint maneuvers with Japan”

NATO looks to Japan to strengthen its presence in the Indo-Pacific. In an interview with Tokyo’s Kyodo news agency, the day after the conclusion of the Alliance summit in Washington, which was also attended by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said: “The partnership with Japan has become increasingly important”, especially given the interconnections in the security sector that have emerged with the Ukrainian crisis, “where China, Iran and North Korea are aiding Russia’s brutal war of aggression”.

Quoting Kishida, who said that “what happens today in Ukraine can happen tomorrow in Asia,” the Alliance leader reiterated: “It is in all of our interests to prevent President Putin from winning in Ukraine.” With Japan, he continued, “we have some smaller exercises, but we would like to expand and do more together,” for example in the maritime and air sectors, Stoltenberg said.

In the bilateral meeting two days ago, the NATO Secretary General and the Japanese Prime Minister agreed that Tokyo and the Alliance will conduct a joint exercise in the waters of the Euro-Atlantic region by the end of this year, as well as strengthen coordination on sharing confidential information.