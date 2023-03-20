North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called on his country to prepare for an alleged nuclear counterattack by the United States and South Korea, state television channel KRT reported on March 20. Pyongyang’s remarks come after it conducted drills over the weekend in which it launched a short-range ballistic missile off the east coast, Seoul and Japan said.

Pyongyang raises its threats against the West. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered his forces to be ready to carry out nuclear strikes at any time in the face of an alleged war between the United States and South Korea.

Kim’s new warnings would have occurred during the supervision of his most recent missile test, on Sunday, March 19, whose photographs in which he appears with his daughter were broadcast by the state television channel KRT.

A missile fired by the North Korean Army at an undisclosed location in this image released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 20, 2023. © ©KCNA/Via Reuters

According to information from the Seoul and Washington armies, that North Korean projectile equipped with a simulated nuclear warhead flew 800 kilometers before reaching its target at an altitude of 800 meters off the east coast.

The missile unusually flew from a buried silo, which analysts say would help improve speed and stability in future intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests.

On Saturday March 18, Pyongyang conducted another similar test. These are five demonstrations of this type so far in March, actions with which the North Korean leader protests against the largest military exercises in years between the United States and South Korea.

Pyongyang claims 1.4 million people have signed up to “fight” the US.

North Korean state television broadcast footage of young men across the country reportedly signing up to enlist or re-enlist in the military, in order to counter “imperialist Americans.”

According to the North Korean regime-controlled media, around 1.4 million citizens have expressed their desire to join the military institution for that purpose.

The North Korean actions and threats come amid the recent expansion of joint military exercises between Seoul and Washington, which Pyongyang denounces as a security risk.

In addition, it accuses the allies of including US nuclear assets in their tests. However, Washington rejects those accusations.

The military drills of the allies, which began on March 13 and will run until the 23rd of this month under the name ‘Shield of Liberty’are the oldest in five years between the two parties.

A US Air Force B-1B bomber and South Korean KF-16 fighter jets participate in a joint airborne drill in South Korea on March 3, 2023. © South Korean Defense Ministry/Via Reuters

The essays Large-scale exercises include computer-simulated command post training and amphibious maneuvers that “will be conducted to enhance combined operations execution capabilities,” Colonel Lee Sung Jun, spokesman for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, explained in early March.rhean.

Pyongyang threatens to escalate tensions, but Washington and Seoul also make it clear that their exercises focus on security risks to the region from North Korea.

With Reuters and AP