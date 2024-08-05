“We have 250 new launch systems” for “tactical ballistic missiles”North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is speaking again. He said this during a ceremony reported by the KCNA agency at a time of tension in the region.

“As you can see, we have 250 new tactical ballistic missile launchers produced by the military working class with its own forces and technology,” Kim said after South Korea and the United States concluded joint military exercises last week. “They will now be handed over to our military and will be responsible for major military activities in the border areas.”

This is, he added, a “first phase” and “Every year” – he promised – a process of armaments replacement will be shown to the world with innovative systems. “The world is watching the development of our military power,” he argued, speaking of “a special deterrent effect.” “Real peace is ensured by building a great force,” he said.

North Korea must be ready for confrontation after an experience “of more than 30 years in relations with the United States” and its nuclear capability will be legitimized “the more brutal and ruthless the aggression.”

Kim insisted on the “need to continuously improve our defense capabilities.” North Korea, he said, had been able to create a nuclear weapons system “capable of responding immediately to any threatening action.”