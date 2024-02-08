North Korea has abolished a series of laws for economic cooperation with South Korea, as reported today by state media, in what is another gesture that deepens the worsening of ties between both neighbors.

The decision, which affects the North-South economic cooperation law and the law on the special zone for foreign tourism in the mountains Kumgangwas adopted unanimously at a plenary meeting of the standing committee of the Supreme People's Assembly (Parliament), according to the state agency reported today KCNA.

The first of the regulations is considered a framework law for cross-border economic cooperation, while the second affects the tourist complex of Mount Kumgang, where the South Korean company Hyundai Asan had important real estate investments.

The mountain complex Kumganglocated in the southeast of North Korea, functioned for some years as a place visited by southern tourists until a South Korean woman was shot dead by two North Korean soldiers in 2008.

Since then, the venue has not welcomed any more groups of tourists from the South and since 2019 The North Korean regime has proceeded to expropriate several assets of Hyundai Asan.

The abolition of these laws comes a month after North Korea dismantled several bodies in charge of cross-border affairs. (among them, one in charge of managing the tourist program in Kumgang) and that leader Kim Jong-un assured that the South is the main enemy of his country and that reconciliation and reunification are now impossible.

Since then, Pyongyang has conducted artillery exercises next to South Korean islands on the tense and disputed western inter-Korean maritime border and conducted six weapons of mass destruction tests, including four cruise missile tests.

Today, the day the 76th anniversary of the North Korean army is celebratedthe national media urged to continue strengthening military preparation and power to stand up to a possible external attack.

In one of the editorials published today by the newspaper Rodong The army is said to be determined to “completely devastate” hostile forces if they attack the country.

After the failure of denuclearization negotiations with the US in 2019, North Korea has opted to modernize its weapons, reject offers of dialogue and get closer to Beijing and Moscow, with whom it has exchanged weapons, while Seoul and Washington have reinforced its deterrence mechanisms and military cooperation, which has taken the peninsula to new historical levels of tension.

EFE

