North Korea announced on Monday (19) an “important final phase test” for the development of a spy satellite that should be completed in April next year.

Analysts said the development of this type of satellite would allow the North Korean government to hide tests of banned intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) as they share much of the same technology.

The announcement of the test came a day after the information, released by the Armed Forces of South Korea, about the launches of two intermediate-range ballistic missiles by the North.

The launches were “an important final-phase test for the development of (a) reconnaissance satellite,” said a spokesman for the National Aerospace Development Agency (NADA), quoted by state news agency KCNA.

Sunday’s tests confirmed “important technical indices”, including the operation of a camera in space and the data processing and transmission capacity of the communication devices.

State media also highlighted that the vehicle carrying the test satellite – which included cameras, image transmitters and receivers, control devices and batteries – reached a height of 500 kilometers when launched at a high angle.

“The agency stated that it is a major success, which has gone through the final phase of launching (a) reconnaissance satellite,” the spokesman said, before adding that preparations will be completed in April.

Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers’ Party of North Korea, published two black-and-white photos that appear to show the territory of South Korea as seen from space.

The development of a military reconnaissance satellite was one of the main projects presented last year by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Pyongyang carried out two launches earlier this year, which it touted as testing components for a reconnaissance satellite, which the United States and South Korea say could be elements of a new ICBM.

The North on Thursday tested a “high-thrust solid fuel engine” that analysts say will allow for faster launches of ballistic missiles.

All of Pyongyang’s known ICBMs so far run on liquid fuel. Kim Jong Un declared last year that he wanted to have a solid-fuel ICBM that could be launched from land or from a submarine.

Kim has expressed the intention that North Korea has by force the most powerful nuclear arsenal in the world.

Washington and Seoul warn that Pyongyang is preparing the seventh nuclear test in its history.