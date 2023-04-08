Kim Jong-un’s regime claims it can use the Haeil-2 unmanned underwater vehicle to keep its enemies at bay. The drone has traveled more than 1000 kilometers.

North Korea says it has tested a nuclear-capable underwater attack drone. The unmanned underwater vehicle “Haeil-2” has “superior military potential” for the future of its own armed forces, the state-controlled media reported on Saturday. All “enemy military actions” could thus be kept in check. The largely isolated country sees the USA and South Korea as enemies.

The test reportedly took place four days until Friday. The drone completed 1,000 kilometers of a “simulated distance underwater” in more than 71 hours before the test warhead detonated in the target area off the east coast. The test run confirmed the reliability and attack capability of the strategic weapon system.

The information cannot be independently verified. The North Korean media had already reported in the past month about the test of a “Haeil” drone that could be equipped with a nuclear warhead. The statements made by North Korea about the test were then questioned by the South Korean military.

North Korea is subject to tough international sanctions for its nuclear weapons and missile programs. After an unprecedented series of missile tests last year, the country has repeatedly tested nuclear-capable missiles and guided missiles again this year, despite a ban by UN resolutions. The US and South Korea have resumed full-scale maneuvers since last year.