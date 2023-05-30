The military aggression of the United States and South Korea is forcing the DPRK to take action, said Lee Byung-chol, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party of Korea, while evaluating the joint military exercises of the above countries, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on May 30.

In an appeal to the nation through the TsNAK, it is reported that the United States, under the pretext of “non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction,” rallied South Korea, Japan, and Australia.

“It cannot be overlooked that US forces are conducting hostile aerial reconnaissance on the Korean Peninsula and adjacent territories at an unprecedented level, intensively mobilizing various aerial reconnaissance assets stationed in the Asia-Pacific theater of operations,” the statement reads. message.

Lee Byung-chul claims that reconnaissance aircraft and other intelligence assets are spying, especially in the western part of the DPRK, as well as in the center and on the outskirts. This, in his opinion, “clearly demonstrates the state of readiness for aggressive military actions.”

Therefore, at the VIII Congress of the Party and the plenum of the Central Committee of the Party held after it, the armed forces received the tasks of strengthening self-defense, “expanding reconnaissance means” and updating various types of defensive and offensive weapons.

“Our military reconnaissance satellite No. 1, which will be launched soon, in June, and various reconnaissance assets that will be tested, will be able to monitor in real time the dangerous military actions of the United States and its supporters, openly displaying reckless aggressive ambitions day by day. . This is necessary to strengthen the state of combat readiness of the country’s armed forces, surveillance, deterrence and advance preparation,” the deputy chairman emphasized.

On May 29, the Japan Coast Guard announced that North Korea intends to launch its first reconnaissance satellite between May 31 and June 11. A corresponding notification was received from Pyongyang.

On April 23, it was reported that preparations had begun in Japan for a possible interception of a ballistic missile in connection with the upcoming launch of a North Korean military reconnaissance satellite.

On April 19, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un instructed officials to prepare for such a launch. Pyongyang intended to complete the preparations by the end of the month. It was noted that the planned launch is a priority for national security against the backdrop of a strengthening alliance between the United States and South Korea.

Tests by North Korea, related to the final stage of development of a new reconnaissance satellite, were carried out in December. The country’s Ministry of Defense clarified that a test apparatus was launched during the tests. At the same time, North Korea announced its intention to launch the satellite at the end of April last year.