North Korea announced this Wednesday (23), through the country’s state press, that the launch of a spacecraft to try to put a spy satellite into orbit failed.

The launch of the spacecraft, which had been detected by Japan and South Korea, failed due to an error in the third phase of the launch, according to North Korean news agency KCNA, which also announced plans to try to put the satellite back into orbit. orbit in October.

The new attempt to launch a spy satellite comes three months after the North Korean regime tried to launch a similar device on May 31, but the rocket carrying it fell into the sea with an engine failure.

Pyongyang explained that its spy satellite, Malligyong-1, was launched aboard a new type of space rocket called Chollima-1 and that, although the first and second stages flew “normally”, there was “an error in the emergency propulsion” in the third stage.

North Korea’s Space Development Agency said “the cause of the accident is not a major problem in terms of engine reliability”, and said it would conduct a new launch in October “after thoroughly investigating the causes” and ” take countermeasures,” according to information distributed by KCNA and reported by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The South Korean military also claimed that the space rocket launch attempt was unsuccessful.

Earlier, the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea (JCS) had reported the detection of the launch of the North Korean rocket around 3:50 am local on Thursday (3:50 pm this Wednesday in Brasilia) from the northwest of the country in south direction.

At around the same time, Japan’s J-Alert missile warning system was activated in Okinawa prefecture in the south-west of the country, urging residents to take shelter in case of a possible missile attack, but the warning was withdrawn minutes later. after.

The Japanese government, which considered the launch a ballistic missile, also reported that the alleged North Korean spacecraft flew over Okinawa Prefecture and that it had not detected damage to its territory or waters.

On Tuesday (22nd), the Japanese Coast Guard was informed by Pyongyang of its intention to launch a satellite between Thursday (24th) and August 31st, which is why it designated three maritime risk zones (two west of the peninsula Korea and one east of the Philippine island of Luzon) due to the risk of falling rocket debris during launch.

North Korea has already launched six space rockets that were supposed to send observation satellites into orbit, including the failed launch in May.

The international community monitors these North Korean launches linked to the satellite sector, which it considers secret tests of ballistic missile technology.

Japan protests launch

Japan’s government on Wednesday expressed its “strong protest” to North Korea over the launch.

“We express our protest in the strongest terms to North Korea for an unacceptable provocation,” Japanese government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference shortly after the North Korean launch was detected.

Matsuno stated that the launch “clearly violates United Nations Security Council resolutions”.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japanese authorities were reviewing the launch to try to determine whether or not it was a spacecraft, in a brief statement carried by state broadcaster NHK.