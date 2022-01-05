The North’s official news agency said the missile launched on Wednesday carried a “hypersonic gliding warhead” and “accurately hit a target at a distance of 700 km”.

This was North Korea’s second reported test of a missile fitted with a hypersonic glide warhead, a cutting-edge weapon that represents the latest technological advance in the country’s arsenal.

The agency stated that the test “returned to confirm the flight control and stability of the missile in the active flight phase, and to evaluate the performance of the new lateral motion technology applied to the supersonic gliding warhead.”

She added that the experiment also verified “the fuel ampoule system under winter weather conditions.”

On Wednesday, Seoul and Tokyo detected the launch of a missile by Pyongyang, which they said was a ballistic missile, and it fell into the sea east of the Korean Peninsula.

The United States condemned the operation and again urged Pyongyang to hold talks.