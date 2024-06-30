DPRK MFA: US, Japan and South Korea have created an “Asian NATO”

Japan, the United States and South Korea justify their military exercises with efforts to stabilize the security situation in the region, and they themselves have de facto created a military bloc similar to the “Asian NATO,” the DPRK Foreign Ministry said, writes RIA News with reference to the DPRK Central Telegraph Agency (KCNA).

As noted in the department, this bloc can at any time enter into a military conflict on the orders of Washington. The “danger” of the Freedom Edge exercises lies in the fact that they are a manifestation of the systematization and organization of a trilateral military bloc, North Korea noted.

The diplomats added that the United States is talking about cooperation aimed at strengthening stability and security in the region. “But this is just a ruse to evade international accusations regarding the fabrication of an aggressive bloc,” the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

Earlier, North Korean Defense Minister Kang Sun-nam said that the United States is the main sponsor of terrorism, commenting on Kyiv’s strikes on Crimea with American ATACMS missiles.