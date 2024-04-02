North Korea reported successful testing of a new ballistic missile

North Korea on Tuesday, April 2, successfully tested a new supersonic medium-range ballistic missile. The South Korean agency reports this Yonhap with reference to a statement by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

“North Korea said it has successfully tested the new Hwasong-16 medium-range hypersonic ballistic missile,” the article said.

KCNA also confirmed the information that all of Pyongyang’s missiles are solid fuel, that is, nuclear.

A day earlier, the Yonhap agency, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea, reported that the DPRK launched a ballistic missile towards the Sea of ​​Japan. It was North Korea's third ballistic missile launch this year.

At the end of March, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Kim Yo-jong, said that North Korea had received an offer from Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to hold the first summit between the two countries since 2002. In turn, North Korean Ambassador to China Ri Ren Nam replied that there would be no meetings between North Korean representatives and Japanese colleagues.