KCNA: North Korea will soon launch several more reconnaissance satellites

North Korea plans to launch several more reconnaissance satellites in the near future. About it informs Pyongyang Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

It is indicated that the launch of several additional reconnaissance satellites in the near future will improve the ability to receive intelligence data from areas adjacent to the DPRK.

As noted in the official statement, the launch of a reconnaissance satellite is Pyongyang’s legal right to strengthen self-defense.

North Korea previously warned Japan that it planned to launch a military reconnaissance satellite between November 22 and 30. The Japanese Ministry of Defense clarified that the country’s military remains ready to destroy any aircraft that may fall within the territory of the state.

In addition, the United States condemned North Korea’s missile launch. Washington considers such actions to be contrary to UN Security Council resolutions and increasing tension in the region.

The White House called on the international community to condemn the missile launch, and the DPRK to stop “provocative actions” and sit down at the negotiating table.