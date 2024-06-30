There North Korea accuses the United States, Japan and South Korea of ​​developing an Asian version of NATO. In a statement, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry slammed “Freedom Edge,” the first tripartite joint military exercises in waters near the DPRK from June 27 to 29. “They have held many large and small joint military exercises under various pretexts in the past, but there has never been a large-scale joint military exercise dubbed with a special name,” North Korea said, adding that behind “the recent exercise is the U.S. strategic plan to escalate regional military tensions, exert pressure on Russia’s Far East, and besiege China.”

“The United States They now argue that the relations between the three countries are only cooperative to strengthen regional stability and security and do not mean the Asian version of NATO, but it is nothing but rhetoric to evade international criticism of the formation of an aggressive bloc“, underlines Pyongyang, recalling that the document drawn up at the tripartite summit of August last year, “specifies theimmediate tripartite cooperation to address any threat faced by any of the three countries” and “that essentially recalls NATO’s principle of collective defense according to which it mobilizes its defense capabilities if a member country is attackedconsidering it as an attack against everyone.”

“While NATO organizes annual joint military exercises in all domains, including land, sea, air and cyberspace, The United States, Japan, and the Republic of Korea have agreed to regularly hold multi-domain tripartite joint military exercises. This means that relations between the three countries have taken on the full-fledged aspect of an Asian version of NATO” and “Freedom Edge served as an opportunity to demonstrate that the tripartite military bloc that the United States had been trying to establish for decades has become a perfect present form, not a continuous or future one”, North Korea accuses.