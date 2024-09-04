North Korea | An isolated dictatorship tries to make money with its “cheap and good” beer

North Korea|North Korea now exports beer to Russia. The closed dictatorship hopes that it will improve the image of the country and bring in money.

North Korea takes extraordinary measures to obtain foreign currency: it exports beer to Russia.

A company registered in a city in the Far East of Russia has received permission to ship the drink out of the isolated dictatorship, reports news agency Reuters.

North Korea increased beer production in the summer to get currency for the country in a miserable mess.

The next South Korean Daily NK website reports that the Kyonghung Unhasu brewery has recently developed different beers for export. In the background is an administrative order.

North Korea hopes that with the help of beer there will be more interest in the country. By chance the country’s borders are breached for tourists in December for the first time since the start of the corona pandemic.

The administration forces the prices of exported drinks to be lower than domestic prices. According to Daily NK’s anonymous source, the authorities want to create an image that North Korean beer is cheap and good.

However, you can drink beer in the strictly administered North Korea. Here it is enjoyed north of Pyongyang in autumn 2011.

Beer shop is one sign of warming relations between Russia and North Korea, reports the Reuters news agency. Russia is looking unusual allies from the eastwhen it destroyed the gap to the West by invading Ukraine.

Recently, at least four North Korean companies applied for a sales license to Russia. The products include medicines, tea, soap, shampoo and equipment related to physiotherapy. The manufacturer of the latter has According to The Times the same name as the company developing weapon technology.

According to the newspaper, an ad was seen on Russian television that told of the arrival of North Korean clothes and shoes on the market.

Remarkable stuff also goes in the other direction. According to Reuters, valuable horses and 400 goats are being exported to North Korea from Russia. The former are known to go to the dictator Kim Jong-un to the court.

Reuters does not name the beer to be exported or the brewery.

However, Kyonghung Unhasu, highlighted by Daily NK, has exports in mind English language websites. Based on that, the products are lagers with a strength of around 3.5–4.5 percent.

On the page, the company declares that it has modern production systems that allow the factory to “make more and better drinks that promote people’s livelihoods.”