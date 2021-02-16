While North Korea maintains it has no confirmed cases of coronavirus, it appears to be seeking treatments for the virus.

This is clear from at least one information released this Tuesday in South Korea. In a hearing with lawmakers from that country, the Korean intelligence agency informed them that North Korean hackers tried to break into the systems of the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer looking for information about the vaccine and treatment against COVID.

The Seoul National Intelligence Service “informed us that North Korea tried to obtain technology related to the vaccine and treatment against COVID using cyberwar to hack Pfizer“Deputy Ha Tae-keung told reporters.

A computer complex in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photo: AP

Based on the information provided, it was not clear whether the hackers had succeeded in their mission, and at the moment there has been no comment from Pfizer on the matter.

This is not the first time Pyongyang has been accused of wanting to obtain biological and medical technology through hacking. Last November, Microsoft claimed that North Korean and Russian hackers had attempted a similar operation, albeit without success.

North Korea, a poor and nuclear-armed country, has been isolated from the world since January last year, when it closed its borders to try to protect itself from the virus that emerged in neighboring China in December 2019.

The country’s leader, Kim Jong-un, has insisted that the country does not have cases of coronavirus, despite the fact that foreign experts doubt that claim.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: AFP

According to information released in the last week, North Korea would receive about two million doses of the Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine during the first half of this year, through the COVAX program of the World Health Organization (WHO) .

The closure of the borders has added pressure to its faltering economy affected by international sanctions imposed on it as a result of its nuclear development program for military purposes, increasing Pyongyang’s need to find a solution to the pandemic.

North Korea is known for having an army of well-trained cybercriminals targeting companies, institutions, and researchers from South Korea and other parts of the world.

A few weeks ago, the United Nations Organization stated that its investigation into the theft of more than $ 280 million in assets around a cryptocurrency operation pointed to “strong ties“with North Korea.

The coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer with the German company BioNTech is one of the safest and most effective so far, according to authorities in many countries.

