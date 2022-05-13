There are currently over 187,000 people in solitary confinement

North Korea admits first death from Covid-19: according to reports from the state press agency Kcnaone of six recorded ‘fever’ deaths was infected with the Omicron variant.

At the moment 187,800 people are in solitary confinement and 18,000 with confirmed “fever”.

From January 3, 2020 to May 11, 2022, North Korea never admitted the presence of the virus. Indeed, it has always supported the line of “zero confirmed cases of Covid-19 and zero deaths,” said the WHO. In August 2020, North Korea said it was pursuing the development of a vaccine against the virus, without providing any other information.