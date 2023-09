How did you feel about the content of this article?

Dictator Kim Jong-un, upon returning from his trip to Russia, last week | Photo: EFE/EPA/KCNA

The North Korean dictatorship included the development and use of nuclear weapons in its Constitution through an amendment approved “unanimously” by the country’s Legislature, state news agency KCNA reported on Thursday (28 local time).

According to the agency, the North Korean Parliament, a mere simulation of democracy subservient to the dictator Kim Jong-un, modified the document with new sections “to guarantee the country’s right to existence and development, deter wars and protect regional peace and globalization through the rapid development of nuclear weapons to a higher level.”

In a speech in Parliament, Kim said the constitutional amendment “is the most fair and reasonable crucial step, which fully satisfies not only the urgent needs of the current era, but also the legality and long-term requirements for building a socialist country ”.

“It is a fact recognized by the world that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea inevitably had access to nuclear weapons for self-defense and developed its policy of emphasizing nuclear force in law as it is in protracted confrontation with the United States, the largest nuclear state and the most dangerous state of war in the world, and its vassal forces”, said the dictator.

Last year, North Korea had already established in law the “right” to use preemptive nuclear strikes for self-defense.

This month, Kim took a trip to Russia, where he met with President Vladimir Putin. It is speculated that the Russian leader negotiated with the North Korean dictator the sale of artillery ammunition and anti-tank missiles to Russia, while Pyongyang sought advanced technology for the manufacture of nuclear-powered satellites and submarines, as well as for the production of oil and food assistance. However, any agreements were not disclosed.